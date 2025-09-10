ETV Bharat / state

Woman Mistakenly Steps On Accelerator In Delhi Showroom, Car Falls From First Floor

A video of the incident made rounds on social media, showing an overturned Thar on the ground, and an empty frame where the glass once was on the first floor. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A woman accidentally drove a Mahindra Thar through a glass wall of a showroom in east Delhi's Nirman Vihar right after purchasing it, police on Tuesday said.

The car was parked on the first floor of the showroom and was being delivered to the owner when it darted off, went through the showroom glass, and plunged onto the ground. The woman has been identified as Maani Pawar (29), the wife of Pradeep.

It is learnt that the couple had visited a Mahindra showroom to take delivery of its Thar model worth Rs 27 lakh. Soon after getting the keys, Maani wanted to drive the car out of the showroom when she accidentally stepped on the accelerator, leading to the car shattering the glass of the first floor and plunging onto the pavement.