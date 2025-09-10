ETV Bharat / state

Woman Mistakenly Steps On Accelerator In Delhi Showroom, Car Falls From First Floor

The car was parked on the first floor and was being delivered to the owner when it darted off and smashed the showroom's glass wall.

A video of the incident made rounds on social media, showing an overturned Thar on the ground, and an empty frame where the glass once was on the first floor.
A video of the incident made rounds on social media, showing an overturned Thar on the ground, and an empty frame where the glass once was on the first floor.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 10, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST

New Delhi: A woman accidentally drove a Mahindra Thar through a glass wall of a showroom in east Delhi's Nirman Vihar right after purchasing it, police on Tuesday said.

The car was parked on the first floor of the showroom and was being delivered to the owner when it darted off, went through the showroom glass, and plunged onto the ground. The woman has been identified as Maani Pawar (29), the wife of Pradeep.

It is learnt that the couple had visited a Mahindra showroom to take delivery of its Thar model worth Rs 27 lakh. Soon after getting the keys, Maani wanted to drive the car out of the showroom when she accidentally stepped on the accelerator, leading to the car shattering the glass of the first floor and plunging onto the pavement.

"On Monday at about 6.08 pm, the medico-legal case (MLC) of Maani Pawar (29), resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was received from Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar. On enquiry, it was found that Maani and her husband Pradeep purchased a Thar Rox car from a Mahindra Showroom situated at Nirman Vihar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

"The lady, her husband and one worker of the showroom Vikas were inside the car. Vikas, the salesman, was explaining the function of the car. No one was injured and no complaint was received from anyone," the officer added.

