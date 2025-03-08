ETV Bharat / state

Despair To Joy In Hours: Swift Action By RPF Reunites Mother With 10-Month-Old Baby At Jhansi

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): A woman, travelling with her 10-month-old daughter on 12708 Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express, encountered her worst nightmare when she got down alone at Gwalior railway station to get milk for her, only to realise in a few moments that the train departed, leaving her stranded at the station.

Her worst fears came true. The woman broke into tears thinking she would never be able to see daughter again. However, one of her co-passengers in the train, traveling from Delhi to Jhansi, noticed the baby left alone in the general coach next to the guard's compartment, and immediately informed the railway's helpline. Swinging into action, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel informed the officials at the upcoming station Jhansi, 101 KM ahead, where the little girl was safely rescued. Meanwhile, arrangements were made to bring the mother to Jhansi from Gwalior by another train.

After the frantic rescue efforts, RPF Assistant Inspector Vishram Singh informed that he along with his team reached Platform No. 2 of Jhansi railway station. When the train stopped at the platform at around 12 PM, the RPF staff went to the coach where a couple, Munna and Asha of Brijpur under Mahoba district, was found with the 10-month-old girl. Both of them were travelling from Delhi to Mahoba. Munna said, "The girl's mother got down at Gwalior railway station to fetch milk for her. The train started in a short while and she could not get in. After this, we informed the railway helpline." The couple looked after the child until railway authorities intervened.