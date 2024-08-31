ETV Bharat / state

Woman Made To Undress For X-Ray In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; Culprit Arrested

An X-ray technician sacked from the hospital managed to enter the medical facility and forced a 26-year-old lady to undress before scanning in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Though the incident took place on August 25, the accused could be booked and was arrested only on Friday since the patient was reluctant to file an official complaint against the culprit.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: In a shocking incident of misconduct, a former X-ray technician forced a 26-year-old female patient to undress before scanning at a hospital in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district (formerly Aurangabad).

The incident took place at Ghati Hospital on August 25. The accused Sheikh Mohammad Farhan Sheikh Nadimoddin was arrested by the Begampura police on Friday after a case was registered on Thursday.

According to the Police, the lady from Begampura came to meet the doctor with complaints of chest pain on the evening of August 25. Upon examination, the doctor asked her to go for an X-ray. During this time, Farhan, who had already been fired by the hospital, made an unauthorised entry into the X-ray room.

The patient did not suspect any foul play as the accused was dressed as a technician. He asked the patient to undress for the scan, following which he molested her. The reluctance of the lady to record the statement delayed action into the incident.

It is still unknown how the miscreant entered the X-ray room surpassing the security system of the hospital. After a complaint was filed by Ghati Hospital in Begampura Police, a case was registered against the culprit and he was arrested.

Activists of Mahila Aghadi, women's front of Shiv Sena Thackeray group, strongly protested against the hospital administration. They had warned of stronger protest if urgent action was not taken against the said accused. A hospital official said that an inquiry is on in the incident.

