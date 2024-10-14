ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Paramour Arrested For Killing Two Children In Karnataka's Ramanagara

Ramanagara: In a tragic incident, two children were allegedly killed by their mother and her paramour in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, the police said on Monday. The police arrested the mother, identified as Sweety (24), and her partner Gregory Francis (27) following a complaint from the children's father, Shiva, who reported the incident, they said.

According to the complaint, Sweety and Gregory Francis, who were in an illicit relationship, had left Bengaluru and settled in Manjunath Nagar. On September 15, Sweety left their home in Bengaluru, taking the children with her. Shiva had lodged a missing person complaint at the DJ Halli police station, but later learned that Sweety and the children were in Ramanagara.

On October 12, Shiva went to Ramanagara, where he discovered that his children had been killed. Neighbours revealed that the children had died 10-12 days ago and had been buried in the Ramanagara graveyard. The graveyard guard told Shiva that the couple had cremated one child on October 1 and another on October 7. His suspicions arose when they returned with the second body. Following that, the graveyard guard took photos and videos of Sweety and Francis.