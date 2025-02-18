Woman Kills Toddler Son, Dies By Suicide In Kanpur

Kanpur: A woman allegedly died by suicide over family feud after killing her one-and-a-half-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Ursula compound under Kotwali police station area on Monday evening. When the woman's husband and grandmother-in-law reached home after work last evening, they found the mother-son lying unconscious inside the room. Sneha (26) and her toddler, Samrat, were declared brought dead at Ursula Hospital.

Upon information, a case was registered and investigations initiated, police said. The forensic team has also arrived at the spot to collect evidence, they added.

According to police, Sneha's husband, Sumit works at a private pathology laboratory and his grandmother, Rani, is a sweeper at Ursula Hospital. Sumit lives with his wife, son and grandmother while his elder brother, Ranjit, a Class 4 employee in Ursula and his younger brother, Amit, live with his mother, Rajkumari, in Awas Vikas Kalyanpur.

Likewise other days, upon returning home last evening, Sumit and his grandmother found the main door of the house open. Rani ran inside the house and found the toddler and Sneha lying unconscious on the bed. They immediately rushed the duo to the emergency ward of Ursula Hospital but the on-duty doctor declared them brought dead.

Meanwhile, the woman's parents and relatives reached the spot and started creating a ruckus, accusing the in-laws of killing their daughter and grandchild. They also went into an altercation with the police demanding immediate action against the accused.

Kotwali police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Pandey said, "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be clear only after seeing the autopsy report. It has been reported that the woman had a dispute with her husband."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm.