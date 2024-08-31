ETV Bharat / state

'Fed Up With Taunts Over 4th Girl Child': Delhi Woman Kills Newborn Daughter, Throws Body On Roof

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

A woman threw her newborn daughter on the roof of an adjoining house and then told police that the child had gone missing. The child was later found during a search operation and taken to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing her six-day-old girl by throwing her on the roof of the adjoining house in West Delhi. She cited social stigma behind her action as the newborn was her fourth daughter.

The incident was reported in Ravi Nagar area under Khyala police station area. West District DCP Vichitra Veer said a PCR call was made around 5:30 am informing about a six-day-old girl going missing. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, a police team reached the spot for inspection.

The girl's mother told police that she had returned home after being discharged from the hospital last night and went to sleep with her daughter at around 2:30 am. She said that when she woke up at around 4:30 am, the girl was not beside her.

Police set up teams to search for the girl and also checked the CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas. On the other hand, the woman said that she had to go to the hospital to get her stitches removed. Police were surprised to hear this but allowed her to go.

While inspecting the nearby rooftops, police found a bag on the roof of the adjoining house. On opening the bag, they found the newborn girl inside it. The child was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

A search was immediately launched for the girl's mother and teams were sent to the hospital, nearby bus stops, metro station and her in-laws' house. Police finally nabbed her and during interrogation, she confessed to killing her daughter.

She told police that she had fed her daughter and then strangled her to death. After which, she put her inside a bag and threw it on the roof of the adjoining house. After this, she told her family members that the girl had gone missing from her side. She said she took this action as she was facing social stigma because this was her fourth daughter, two of whom had already died.

Police have registered a case of murder and the girl's body has been sent for post-mortem. The exact reason for the murder is being ascertained, police said.

