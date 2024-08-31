ETV Bharat / state

'Fed Up With Taunts Over 4th Girl Child': Delhi Woman Kills Newborn Daughter, Throws Body On Roof

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing her six-day-old girl by throwing her on the roof of the adjoining house in West Delhi. She cited social stigma behind her action as the newborn was her fourth daughter.

The incident was reported in Ravi Nagar area under Khyala police station area. West District DCP Vichitra Veer said a PCR call was made around 5:30 am informing about a six-day-old girl going missing. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, a police team reached the spot for inspection.

The girl's mother told police that she had returned home after being discharged from the hospital last night and went to sleep with her daughter at around 2:30 am. She said that when she woke up at around 4:30 am, the girl was not beside her.

Police set up teams to search for the girl and also checked the CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas. On the other hand, the woman said that she had to go to the hospital to get her stitches removed. Police were surprised to hear this but allowed her to go.

While inspecting the nearby rooftops, police found a bag on the roof of the adjoining house. On opening the bag, they found the newborn girl inside it. The child was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.