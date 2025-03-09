Woman Kills Infant Twin Daughters For Crying Incessantly In Haridwar, Arrested

Haridwar: A 20-year-old woman was charged with murder days after bringing her dead twin daughters to hospital in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Sunday, police said. During interrogation, the woman confessed to killing her daughters as she was upset with their crying incessantly, they added.

Earlier this week, the woman had alleged that she had gone to buy milk and when she returned, she found her daughters unconscious. She took the twins to a hospital in Ranipur Mod, where they were declared brought dead. After this, she informed her husband, Mahesh Saklani, who works at a private company in SIDCUL in Haridwar.

Haridwar SSP Pramod Dobal said Mahesh Saklani lodged a complaint at Jwalapur police station on March 6 alleging that his daughters were murdered. After this, SSP Dobal talked to SP City and directed Jwalapur Circle Officer to investigate the case from every aspect.

The Jwalapur CO immediately reached the spot and initiated a probe. Police interrogated the neighbours, acquaintances and relatives and examined the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the house. However, the CCTV footage did not capture anyone entering or leaving the house from the time the accused stepped out and returned.

In his police complaint, Mahesh Saklani stated his wife told him that after putting the girls to sleep, she had gone out in the morning to get milk and when she returned after some time, both were unconscious. Then she had taken the twins to the hospital with the help of neighbours.

During investigation, police grew suspicious and started interrogating the accused for hours. Initially she denied but later broke down and confessed to killing her daughters. The woman has been arrested, police said.

She told police that her daughters used to cry throughout day and night due to which, she could not get any rest. She said that since she takes care of the twins herself she got irritated by their incessant crying. After spending several sleepless nights she became so upset that she killed her daughters, she told police.

She said that she first tried to stop the twins from crying by covered their mouths with a quilt but when they started screaming louder, she strangulating them with her dupatta. Next morning, she left the house for sometime on the pretext of buying milk so that nobody suspected her and then fabricated the story of the girls going unconscious.