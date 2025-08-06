Woman Kills Husband With Help Of Paramour In Telangana

Karimnagar: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour in Telangana’s Karimnagar, officials said on Wednesday. The incident was revealed on Tuesday at the Karimnagar Rural Police Station by Police Commissioner Goush Alam. The accused have been arrested in relation with the incident.
The deceased, Ailaveni Sampath (45), a resident of Kisannagar in Karimnagar, used to work as a sweeper in the district library. He lived with his wife Ramadevi and their son.
According to police, Sampath had developed a severe addiction to alcohol and used to neglect his responsibilities and physically abuse his wife.
Officials further informed that eight months earlier, Ramadevi, who was fed up with her alcoholic husband's abuse, met Karre Rajaiah, a resident of Kisannagar, and had an affair with him. They then conspired to eliminate Sampath.
According to officials, Rajaiah, who worked as a railway porter in Karimnagar, invited Sampath to join him for drinks on July 29, near the Bommakkal railway tracks. Once Sampath was intoxicated, Rajaiah called Ramadevi and informed her.
He then poured a toxic substance identified by police as "grass medicine" into Sampath’s ear. The chemical allegedly reached Sampath’s brain, killing him on the spot.
When Sampath failed to return home, Ramadevi joined her son and Rajaiah in pretending to search for him. On August 2, they located the body near the tracks and informed the police. However, Sampath’s son, suspicious about the circumstances of his father's death, filed a formal complaint.
Upon investigating Ramadevi’s mobile phone, the officials found evidence of her communication with Rajaiah. During questioning, Ramadevi confessed to her crime, along with Rajaiah and his friend Keesari Srinivas, who allegedly assisted in the crime.
All three accused have been arrested and are now in police custody. Investigations into the incident are underway, officials said.
