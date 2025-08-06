ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Husband With Help Of Paramour In Telangana

Karimnagar: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour in Telangana’s Karimnagar, officials said on Wednesday. The incident was revealed on Tuesday at the Karimnagar Rural Police Station by Police Commissioner Goush Alam. The accused have been arrested in relation with the incident.

The deceased, Ailaveni Sampath (45), a resident of Kisannagar in Karimnagar, used to work as a sweeper in the district library. He lived with his wife Ramadevi and their son.

According to police, Sampath had developed a severe addiction to alcohol and used to neglect his responsibilities and physically abuse his wife.

Officials further informed that eight months earlier, Ramadevi, who was fed up with her alcoholic husband's abuse, met Karre Rajaiah, a resident of Kisannagar, and had an affair with him. They then conspired to eliminate Sampath.