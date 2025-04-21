Woman Kills Husband, Buries Body In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her husband and buried his body in KPHB locality of Hyderabad.

The accused has been identified as Kavitha and the victim, Sailu, both daily wagers. Both of them had been living separately for several years due to their extramarital affairs. While Kavitha stayed in Hyderabad, Sailu resided in Lingaiahpally village in Medak. Kavitha had gone to the village a week after someone she knew died. She brought back Sailu to Hyderabad and told him that they could live together.

However, unable to bear the harassment meted out by Sailu, Kavitha electrocuted him and buried the body before leaving for Lingaiahpally where she told the locals that her husband had gone out for work and did not return.

However, Sailu's relatives did not believe Kavitha and along with sarpanch Krishnaiah lodged a complaint with police. On being interrogated by police, Kavitha confessed to have killed Sailu. Krishnaiah said Kavitha and Sailu had left for Hyderabad a week back. Four days back, she (Kavitha) had shared some photographs with her daughter on the village's WhatsApp group claiming Sailu was missing.

"We suspected her and informed police," he said. Police are also questioning Kavitha's younger sister and her husband as it is suspected they too were involved in the crime. Sailu's body has been recovered and sent to a hospital for postmortem. Investigation into the matter is on.