Woman Kills Her 24-Day-Old Daughter By Throwing Her In Well In Chhattisgarh; Arrested

Police said that the arrested woman confessed during interrogation that she killed her infant daughter "out of shame" for giving birth to a third daughter. The woman was arrested following a missing complaint by the infant's father in this regard.

Locals gather outside the house of a woman who killed her infant daughter in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
Locals gather outside the house of a woman who killed her infant daughter in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur (ETV Bharat)

Bilaspur: In a shocking incident which has put motherhood to shame, a woman killed her 24-day-old baby girl “out of shame of giving birth to a third daughter” by throwing her into a well in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur , police said.

SP Bilaspur, Rajnesh Singh while confirming the development said that the accused was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by the infant's father. According to the SP Bilaspur, Karan Goyal, a resident of Kirari in Masturi area, reached the police station on July 1 and filed a report about the disappearance of his 24-day-old girl. The girl was less than a month old, so there was no question of the girl going here and there on her own. Masturi police took the matter seriously and started investigation by registering an FIR. The FSL team, dog squad were called and the house and surroundings were examined even as divers were sent down into the well near the house and the body of the girl was found, the SP said. After finding the body of the girl, the police suspected foul play and started questioning the girl's parents, family and neighbors.

SP Bilaspur said that during strict interrogation, the girl's mother broke down and confessed to the murder of her own daughter. The SP said that the woman wanted a boy but for the third time also she had a girl, which, she said “diminished her dignity and honour in the family and society” leading her to the horrific murder of the infant girl.

The Bilaspur police have arrested the accused mother while further action is going on. The incident has sent shockwaves in the entire area.

