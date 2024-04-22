Woman Kills Five-Month-Old Baby Boy in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

Basti (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her five-month-old baby boy by drowning him in a water tank in the house in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Amari market of the Harraiya Police Station area of the district. Sources said that the family members have accused the deceased’s mother of carrying out the crime.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The officials then took the woman into their custody, sources said. The woman carried out the crime when her in-laws had gone to attend a wedding next to their house, sources added. Sources further stated that the woman took her child to the terrace of the house. She then opened the lid of the water tank on the roof and put the baby in the tank until he died.

When the in-laws returned home, they found the child dead. When asked about the death, the accused mother confessed to committing the crime saying that she killed her child. The in-laws alleged that their daughter-in-law was possessed by a ghost, due to which she killed her child.

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Mishra said, “The entire matter is being investigated. After a thorough investigation, the accused can be identified and action will be taken accordingly.”

