Woman Kills Daughter Over Superstition In Jharkhand, Arrested

A mother allegedly killed her daughter over superstition in Jharkhand’s Palamu. Police have arrested the accused woman, identified as Geeta Devi.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 52 seconds ago

Palamu: A girl child was allegedly killed by her mother over suspicion of superstition in Jharkhand’s Palamu, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Kharad village of Hussainabad police station area in the district, they said.

Speaking about the incident, police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Yadav, said that the accused woman, identified as Geeta Devi, wife of Arun Ram, a resident of Kharad village, has been apprehended.

Sanjay Kumar Yadav further said that the accused Geeta Devi killed her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter under a superstition and buried her in the soil. The police officer said that the woman was arrested and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Villagers said that Geeta Devi killed her daughter and buried her near the Sikni Barvadhora forest, about one and a half to two kilometres from her house. "After this, she reached the village in a strange condition at night. Some people informed the police after seeing the woman in such a condition," the villagers added.

The Palamu police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. The villagers claimed that Geeta Devi killed her daughter in order to attain her 'tantric siddhi' in the name of superstition.

