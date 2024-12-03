ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills 8-Year-Old Son in Agra

A woman brutally murdered her son in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Agra: A woman identified as Yashoda killed her 8-year-old son following which she and her brother-in-law Bhanu were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Nayapur village in the jurisdiction of Pinahat police station in the Agra district, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Sharma.

According to the senior police official, Yashoda was having a love affair with her brother-in-law Bhanu and her son Raunak had seen them in an inappropriate manner.

"The duo feared that Raunak would spill the bins and so Yashoda attacked the child with a sharp-edged weapon and killed him. The duo then informed neighbours that Raunak had gone missing. However, Raunak's body was found on Monday morning after which the Agra Police reached the spot," the DCP added.

Sharma said that the duo threw Raunak's body behind the house but it was found later. He said that Raunak's father Prajapati Halwai works in Surat and his wife, children, brother and other kin reside in Nayapur village. He said that there were injury marks on Raunak's face and the forensic team was collecting evidence. The Agra Police is probing the matter and a case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered in this connection.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmaveer Prajapati met the kin of the deceased and offered his condolences.

