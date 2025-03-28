ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills 15-Day-Old Daughter Fearing Wedding Expenses In Hyderabad, Arrested

During interrogation, the accused told police that her husband was suffering from kidney ailment and she was reeling under acute financial constraints.

Woman Kills 15-Day-Old Daughter Fearing Wedding Expenses In Hyderabad, Arrested
Representative Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

Hyderabad: A woman from Telangana's Ranga Reddy district allegedly killed her 15-day-old child by throwing her into a bucket of water in her house and made it look like murder by an outsider. She confessed to her crime during investigation and was arrested on Thursday, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused was worried about the financial burden she would have to incur in marrying off her daughter singlehandedly since her husband was suffering from kidney ailment. The couple also have a one-year-old son, they said.

The incident took place in IDA Bandlaguda under Mailardevpally police station area on Tuesday. Inspector Narender said that the accused, Arogya Viji (32), and her husband, Muddulai Mani, hail from Tamil Nadu and work in a company in Alinagar in Shastripuram. Muddulai was diagnosed with kidney failure six months ago.

On Tuesday, when Arogya's husband was not at home, she threw the newborn into a bucket of water. Faking ignorance, she started searching for the child around the house and claimed that the newborn had gone missing. After sometime, the accused said that she had found the child from a bucket and started crying loudly.

She told her husband that someone must have thrown the child into the bucket while she went to take a bath. Upon information, a team from Mailardevpally police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

However, police got suspicious when the woman's statements did not match the actual circumstances and she was detained. During interrogation, the woman broke down, confessing her crime and said she had killed her child because of her financial constraints.

Arogya Viji was arrested on Thursday and sent to police remand, inspector Narender said.

