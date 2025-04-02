Woman Killed Three Kids Over Extra-Marital Affair: Sangareddy Police

Sangareddy: A woman killed her three children over an extra-marital relationship in Sangareddy district of Telangana, said police.

The woman had committed the crime a week back and was arrested along with her paramour. her children. During interrogation, the woman admitted to have killed her three children, said Sangareddy SP Paritosh Pankaj at a press conference held at the Sangareddy District Police Office. He said the woman was married in 2013 to man 20 years older than her. While she was a teacher at a private school, her husband was a tanker driver. She had attended a school reunion where she fell in love with the man.

In order to marry the boy, he killed her three children, said police. The woman had given a false statement to the police to conceal her crime. She had said that she had mixed poison in curd rice to commit suicide along with her children due to family problems. She said while the children died, she survived. However, as per the postmortem report,no poison was found in the children's body. Later when the police interrogated the woman, she spilled the beans.

The bodies of the children, aged 12, 10, and 8, were found in a house in Raghavendra Colony under Ameenpur Municipality. According to local police, they received a call from the hospital at around 2.30 am Friday.