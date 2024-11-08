ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed, Several Houses Burnt In Fresh Violence In Manipur

The exchange of gunfire continued for about an hour. During the attack, more than ten houses were set ablaze.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

Imphal: A woman was killed and more than ten houses were burnt in fresh violence after suspected Meitei militants attacked a Hmar village in Manipur's Jiribam area, Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Form (ITLF), an umbrella organisation of several tribal groups said on Friday.

"The attack took place around 8:40 pm on Thursday when armed Meiteis group Arambai Tenggol and UNLF groups allegedly attacked Zairon village in Jiribam," a statement issued by ITLF said.

"The exchange of gunfire continued for about an hour. During the attack, more than ten houses were set ablaze. A woman named Sangkim was burnt to death after a fire engulfed her home," the statement said.

The ITLF has expressed concern regarding the recent occupation of Kangchup Panjang village in the Kangpokpi District by heavily armed members of the KCP-PWG militant group, a Meitei militant organisation. Their presence and infiltration into Kuki areas have created tension and fear among the Kuki population.

The ITLF also condemned the BJP-led governments in the state and at the Centre for their inaction against the Meitei militant organisations and said that the continued impunity of armed Meitei militants roaming freely through Kuki-Zo territories raises grave concerns.

"This unchecked militarisation within our lands can only be seen as a sinister tactic orchestrated by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, diverting attention from his role in the systematic violence against the Kuki-Zo people," the ITLF leaders said.

The leaders of the ITLF emphasized the importance of the government banning terrorist groups such as the Arambai Terrorists. They insisted that the government must designate Meitei militant camps strictly within areas inhabited by the Meitei community. Additionally, they warned that the Kuki-Zo communities will not remain, passive spectators, while their lands and lives are threatened.

