Woman Killed, Secretly Cremated By Father In Agra; Accused Claims 'Suicide'

Agra: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed and cremated in secrecy by her own family. Following a complaint from the neighbours, Agra police registered a case and detained her father for questioning.

Police suspected the incident was a case of honour killing, while her family claimed she had died by suicide.

Per the complaint, Kshama Chaudhary, a resident of Gadhi Dhaar village of Barhan, Agra, was allegedly killed by her father, and the last rites were performed secretly at night.

On Friday morning, when the villagers saw the fire burning in the fields, they informed the police, who rushed to the spot and registered a case.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Etmadpur Piyush Kant Rai said that police filed the FIR and recovered the remains and other items from the spot. “Based on the recoveries, we will investigate the incident. We took Singh into custody, while his six-year-old son is also being questioned,” he said.

Rai said that the police were investigating all angles, including honour killing. “His father is denying killing her but claims that his daughter died by suicide, and when he saw her early Friday morning, he immediately cremated the body,” Rai said.

Singh’s wife died four years ago due to illness, after which her daughter had to do all the household work and take care of her brother.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Atul Sharma, said that the villagers told the police that Singh was aggressive and would often behave strangely with people. “We are finding answers to three major questions in the case. If Kshama died by suicide, why were her last rites done secretly in the dark of the night? Who attended the last rites, and who took the body from the house to the field?” he said.