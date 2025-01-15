Tribal Woman Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram: A woman tragically lost her life in a wild elephant attack in the forests of Malappuram. The incident occurred around 11 am on Wednesday, when Neeli, a tribal woman from Uchkulam village near Moothedam, was attacked by the elephant while collecting forest resources, police said.

According to the police, the assault happened in a remote forest area, and people from the nearby village were alerted to the situation around 11 am. Neeli, who sustained severe injuries was rushed to Nilambur Hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead shortly after her arrival.

Tribal families living in the vicinity of Moothedam, who often visit the forest to gather resources like honey, have been facing increasing conflicts with wild elephants in the area. Neeli's tragic death highlights the growing dangers posed by wild animals in the region.

This attack follows a similar incident last week in Nilambur, where a tribal youth was killed by a wild elephant. The recent surge in such incidents has sparked concern among the local tribal communities, leading to public protests against the forest department.

In the incident, a 40-year-old man named Mani from Poochappara was killed in wild elephant attack in the Karulai area. Mani had been returning after sending his daughter in the hostel when he was attacked while walking along the road. His death has further intensified calls for increased protection and action to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future. In this tragic incident, PV Anvar, MLA, led a protest against the forest department.

The deaths of Neeli, Mani, and others have raised urgent questions about the safety of local communities and the need for more effective measures to manage human-wildlife conflict in the region.