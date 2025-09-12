ETV Bharat / state

60-Year-Old Woman Killed In Tiger Attack In Bihar

Bettiah: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old woman died in a tiger attack in Bihar’s Bettiah, officials said on Friday. The incident took place in Sonbarsa village in the jurisdiction of the Matiyari police station in the West Champaran district on Thursday evening, they said. The deceased has been identified as Umchi Devi, a resident of Sonbarsa village.

According to officials, Umchi Devi, wife of Khelawan Mahato, had gone to the Dwaradah river area about 500 meters away from the village to graze cattle at around 4:30 pm on Thursday, when a tiger that had strayed from the Gobardhana forest of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) attacked her.

The locals present at the spot raised the alarm, and the tiger fled towards the forest. According to family members, the tiger dragged Umchi Devi's body for about 200 meters.