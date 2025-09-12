60-Year-Old Woman Killed In Tiger Attack In Bihar
The tiger attacked the woman, who had gone to the Dwaradah river area to graze cattle.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST
Bettiah: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old woman died in a tiger attack in Bihar’s Bettiah, officials said on Friday. The incident took place in Sonbarsa village in the jurisdiction of the Matiyari police station in the West Champaran district on Thursday evening, they said. The deceased has been identified as Umchi Devi, a resident of Sonbarsa village.
According to officials, Umchi Devi, wife of Khelawan Mahato, had gone to the Dwaradah river area about 500 meters away from the village to graze cattle at around 4:30 pm on Thursday, when a tiger that had strayed from the Gobardhana forest of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) attacked her.
The locals present at the spot raised the alarm, and the tiger fled towards the forest. According to family members, the tiger dragged Umchi Devi's body for about 200 meters.
Upon receiving the information, the police and the forest department team, led by Gobardhana Range Ranger Satyam Sharma, reached the spot. Forest officials have begun analysing pugmarks and launched a search operation.
"The threat of wild animals is a constant concern in villages around Valmiki Tiger Reserve. This incident has created panic in Sonbarsa and neighbouring villages. Residents have been advised not to venture alone near forested areas. A special campaign will be launched to track and capture the tiger," Sharma said.
