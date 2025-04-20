Woman Killed, Her Husband Injured In Rajasthan Hit-and-run Accident

Bharatpur: In a tragic road accident reported from Rajasthan, a woman died while her husband was grievously injured after the couple was hit by a speeding car in Bharatpur on Sunday.

The accident took place in the Uchhain police station area of the district on Sunday morning, in which a speeding car hit a couple walking on foot from behind. The wife died on the spot in the accident, while the husband was grievously injured. The driver fled from the spot along with the car after the incident.

Girraj Singh, SHO said that the entire footage of the incident has been captured in the CCTV camera, with the help of which efforts are being made to identify the car and its driver. “At present, the police are seriously investigating the matter and efforts are being made to catch the accused,” he said.

According to the police, the accident took place at 5.30 am in the morning. Chatar Fauji, who lives in Bayana bypass of the town, was returning home with his wife Veervati after milking the livestock. As soon as both of them reached Uchhain Bayan bypass, a speeding car hit them from behind. The collision was so severe that both of them tossed in the air and fell far away from the road.

Locals, who came to know about the accident, immediately took the couple to Uchhain Community Health Center, but they alleged that no doctor was available at the center. Angered by this, the villagers locked the gate of the health center. According to the locals, the woman died on the spot and her husband was referred to a private hospital in Bharatpur where he is said to be critical.

The police reached the spot and got the lock of the health center opened after pacifying the villagers. The police got the post-mortem done and handed over the body to the family.