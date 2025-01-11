ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed And Buried In Cowshed In Kashmir's Anantnag; Husband, Mother-In-Law Arrested

Police said that the deceased Shabnam was Imran's second wife and he lived with his first wife after the mother.

Woman Killed And Buried In Cowshed In Kashmir's Anantnag; Husband, Mother-In-Law Arrested
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Anantnag: In a horrific incident of crime, a man and his mother were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his wife, burning her body and burying her in a cowshed in the Aishmuqam Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

According to police, Imran Khan (35) confessed to brutally murdering his wife Shabnam Akhtar on 4th October last year with the help of his mother and burnt her body in his cowshed. The investigation and subsequent arrest have revealed mind-chilling details of the murder.

After committing the crime, the man had filed a missing report about her wife at Aishmuqam police station and after ten days he retrieved the body from the debris of his cow shed. He then dismembered his wife’s body and then burnt the parts to bury them again.

Police said that the deceased Shabnam was Imran's second wife and he lived with his first wife after the mother. Police said that the man’s mother has also been arrested in the case. The investigation team visited the crime scene with the accused accompanied by the Duty Magistrate, and forensic teams and retrieved pieces of evidence. Hair, some bones and the cell phone of the deceased woman were recovered during the visit.

