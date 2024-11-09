Manipur: Woman Killed After Militants Open Fire In Bishnupur

Imphal: A woman was killed by suspected militants at Saiton in Bishnupur district of ethnic strife-torn Manipur on Saturday, police said.

On Friday, suspected militants fired randomly at the village, leading to the death of the woman, they said.

According to locals, the woman was working on her farm when the firing took place in the Bishnupur district, which is dominated by the Meitei community.

The fresh attack on Saturday came a day after suspected militants belonging to the Meitei community attacked a village in the Jiribam district dominated by the Kuki community, leading to the killing of one woman and setting ablaze ten houses.

The attack by the Meitei militants took place on Thursday night when Zairon village in Jiribam was attacked and the militants set on fire at least ten houses belonging to the Kuki community.

One woman was killed, and later her charred body was recovered.

Manipur has become a cauldron of ethnic violence since May last year. The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities broke out on May 3 last year, and over 230 people from both communities have been killed so far due to the more than 17-month-long violence.

The violence between the two communities has also displaced over 65,000 people from both communities who are homeless and forced them to take shelter in relief camps.