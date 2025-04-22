ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed After Elephant Attacks Her In TN

A 58-year-old woman who suffered injuries after being attacked by an elephant in this town in the Nilgiris district died hours later.

Woman Killed After Elephant Attacks Her In TN
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 10:08 AM IST

1 Min Read

Masinagudi: A 58-year-old woman who suffered injuries after being attacked by an elephant in this town in the Nilgiris district died hours later, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as K Sarasu. On Monday evening, she was riding her two-wheeler on Bokkapuram Road here when a wild elephant suddenly forcefully pushed her. She suffered internal and external injuries as a result and was admitted to a local primary health centre and later moved to the Udhagamandalam Government Hospital.

She died there at around 11 pm, police said. (With PTI inputs).

Masinagudi: A 58-year-old woman who suffered injuries after being attacked by an elephant in this town in the Nilgiris district died hours later, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as K Sarasu. On Monday evening, she was riding her two-wheeler on Bokkapuram Road here when a wild elephant suddenly forcefully pushed her. She suffered internal and external injuries as a result and was admitted to a local primary health centre and later moved to the Udhagamandalam Government Hospital.

She died there at around 11 pm, police said. (With PTI inputs).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WOMAN DIED IN ELEPHANT ATTACKNILGIRITAMIL NADU ELEPHANT ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.