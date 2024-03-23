Woman Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Rajasthan; Search On for 5

Ajmer: A woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five persons in Christian Ganj police station area of Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said on Saturday.

The victim lodged a police complaint and met SP Devendra Vishnoi, pleading for justice. The SP has assured the victim that the accused would be arrested very soon.

A case has been registered at Christian Ganj police station and investigations have been handed over to Circle Officer (CO) Ramchandra Chaudhary. Chaudhary said that the victim told police that she had gone to Pushkar with her brother-in-law when five men came in a car and stopped them. They beat up her brother-in-law and forced her into the car at gunpoint, Chaudhary said. The complainant told that the accused threatened to shoot her and her brother-in-law to death if she did not accompany them in the car.

After she boarded the car, the accused took her towards Pushkar valley, where they allegedly gang-raped her. The victim said the accused threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the incident. Later, two of the accused took her on a bike towards Zanana Hospital and allegedly raped her during the journey.

They dropped the victim at the bus stand and once again threatened her not to tell anyone before leaving. The victim somehow managed to return home and them lodged a complaint with the SP.

The CO said that the medical examination of the victim has been done. A search has been launched for the accused based on the information provided by the victim, he said.