Woman Jumps From Moving Train To Escape Alleged Rape Bid, Suffers Injuries

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman sustained injuries after jumping out of a moving train to escape a man who allegedly attempted to rape her in the coach, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Monday. The woman, who is undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi Hospital, stated to the police on Sunday that the incident occurred on the evening of March 22.

She was travelling alone in the ladies' coach of an MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train from Secunderabad railway station to Medchal when the attack took place. Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to the woman's family on Monday and assured them that he would ensure the culprit is brought to justice.

He also informed them that she would be shifted to a private super-speciality hospital as per their request, according to a release from his office. The Union Minister directed Telangana BJP's Mahila Morcha president, Shilpa Reddy, to visit the woman and facilitate her transfer from the government hospital to a private facility.

A BJP statement confirmed that Shilpa Reddy admitted the victim to the emergency block of the private hospital. According to the police, the woman recounted that after two female passengers who were travelling in the same coach alighted at Alwal railway station, an unidentified man, approximately 25 years old, approached her and demanded sexual favours.

When she refused, he attempted to force himself on her. Out of fear, she jumped from the moving train, sustaining injuries to her head, chin, right hand, and waist. Passersby later helped her reach Gandhi Hospital, a GRP official said.

Four teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and investigators are examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence, GRP Secunderabad Superintendent of Police G Chandana Deepti told the media. The woman's condition is stable, and she remains under observation, the SP added.