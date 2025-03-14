Uttarakhand Police Lady SI Accuses Constable Of Rape, Case Registered

Dehradun: A constable of Uttarakhand Police has been accused of rape by a lady inspector.

A complaint has been filed by the lady inspector at Patel Nagar police station in Dehradun basing on which a case has been registered. The constable has been summoned for questioning. Police said the complainant's statement will be recorded before a magistrate. The lady inspector was transferred to a hilly district some time back. The inspector had sought a posting in a plain district citing personal issues following which she was shifted to Dehradun.

The inspector, in her complaint stated once she reported to work late following which her senior sought an explanation from her. Since she stays far from her place of work, she decided to stay at a hotel for the night so that she could report to work on time the next day. The inspector said since all office work was done by the accused, he asked him to book a room for her at a hotel in the city. The constable booked the room and took the inspector to the hotel. She alleged the accused entered the room on the pretext of checking its interiors and started misbehaving with her. He then raped her and made a video which he threatened to post on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The inspector said she took a week's leave after the incident. She said she was afraid that if she narrated her ordeal to anyone, it would backfire as she had booked the hotel room. The inspector further said when she rejoined duty, the accused started harassing her. He also blackmailed her and raped her on several occasions. The inspector said she finally mustered courage and filed a complaint against the constable. "A case been registered and SP Rural is monitoring its investigation," said SSP, Dehradun Ajay Singh.