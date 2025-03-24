ETV Bharat / state

Woman IB Officer Found Dead On Railway Track In Kerala; Probe Launched

By PTI

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman Intelligence Bureau officer was found dead on a railway track here on Monday, police said. The body of Megha, 24, was discovered on the railway track near the Chakka area of the city at around 9.30 am, they said. The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College for a post-mortem.

Megha, hailing from Pathanamthitta district, was working in the emigration section of the international airport here. A detailed investigation has been launched into the incident, they added.

