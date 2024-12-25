Woman Hypnotised, Robbed Of Gold Bangles Worth Lakhs In Rudrapur; CCTV Footage Exposes Trio

Rudrapur: A shocking case of women being hypnotised and robbed of gold bangles worth lakhs of rupees has emerged from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar. the incident occurred on December 23 in the Rudrapur Kotwali area. the police have registered a vase based on the woman's complaint and have initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from the crime scene has surfaced, revealing the actions of the accused.

According to the complaint filed by Rama Rani Arora, a resident of Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, she was on her way to Agarwal Hospital from the Rudrapur-Kashipur flyover on Monday afternoon when she encountered three young men. One of them approached her and touched her feet. Arora alleged that the men then hypnotised her and looted her four-and-a-half tola gold bangles.

"The victim has reported that she was hypnotised and robbed. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," said Circle Officer City, Niharika Tomar.

The CCTV footage has provided critical leads for the police. In the video, one man can be seen taking the woman to the roadside, while others loiter nearby. "Three suspects were caught on CCTV cameras near the crime scene. We are using this footage to trace their whereabouts," Tomar added.

This unusual method of robbery has raised concerns among residents. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. The police are also investigating whether the suspects are part of a larger network involved in such crimes, police official added.