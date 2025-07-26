Woman Home Guard Aspirant Alleges Gang Rape Inside Moving Ambulance In Bihar, Two Arrested

Gaya: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman aspirant of Home Guard was allegedly gang raped inside a moving ambulance in Bihar's Bodh Gaya. Two accused, including ambulance driver Vinay Kumar and technician Ajit Kumar, have been arrested in this connection so far.
On Friday, during the Home Guard recruitment process, the woman, a resident of Imamganj police station area, was undergoing physical tests at BMP-3 when her health suddenly deteriorated and she fell unconscious. While being taken to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in an ambulance, the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the ambulance driver and the staff inside the vehicle.
The woman alleged that she was raped while she being in an unconscious state. She revealed that there were at least three to four people inside the ambulance. In a statement to the police, the woman alleged, "There were 3-4 persons inside the ambulance who sexually assaulted her."
While the survivor is under treatment at Magadh Medical College and Hospital, acting on her statements, police registered a case and initiated investigation.
गया पुलिस की त्वरित एवं बड़ी कार्रवाई, सूचना मिलने के 02 घंटे केे अंदर दुष्कर्म के मामले में दों अभियुक्तों को किया गया गिरफ्तार:-@bihar_police@IPRDBihar@gaya_dm pic.twitter.com/vHLHiiTO8Y— GAYA POLICE (गया (बिहार) पुलिस ) (@GAYAPOLICEBIHAR) July 25, 2025
SSP Anand Kumar said the matter has been taken seriously and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Bodh Gaya's SDPO is carrying out a thorough probe. "A female Home Guard candidate has brought allegations of rape in an ambulance. Based on her statement, a complaint was registered at Bodh Gaya police station. So far, two persons including the ambulance driver and a technician have been arrested," he said.
Police also examined CCTV footage from the area to gather more clues in the case. The arrested duo is being interrogated to identify others involved in the incident.
SSP Kumar assured that strict action will be taken. "An interrogation is underway. Soon, all the accused will be arrested," he said.
