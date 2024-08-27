ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Two Toddler Granddaughters Killed in Wall Collapse in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

he incident took place on Monday evening in Kartama village under Jainagar police station limits and the deceased were identified as Dhanmatia Das and her granddaughters Bijli (3) and Suhani (2).

As per the preliminary information, the children were at home with their grandmother while their parents, who work as labourers, were out for some work, he said.

Prima facie, the wall of their kutcha house caved in as it had weakened due to rainfall during the ongoing monsoon. The trio was trapped under the debris, he said. After the incident, the children's father shifted the trio to the Medical College Hospital, Ambikapur in neighbouring Surguja district, where doctors declared them dead, he said. An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

