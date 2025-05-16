ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Two Minor Children Drown In A Ditch In Rajasthan's Bikaner.

Bikaner: A woman and her two minor children allegedly drowned in a ditch built in the fields here in Rajasthan, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Dheerran village of Siwani tehsil here, they said.

The deceased are Radha Devi (26) and her children Lokesh Yathvik (6) and Arju (5), whose bodies were found in the ditch early today.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon, but the villagers came to know about it on Friday morning, after which they informed the Lunkaransar Police Station.

“As soon as we got the information of the incident, we rushed a team led by Circle Officer (CO) Narendra Poonia to the incident site and started an investigation,” said an official.