Woman, Her Two Minor Children Drown In A Ditch In Rajasthan's Bikaner.

Bikaner: A woman and her two minor children allegedly drowned in a ditch built in the fields here in Rajasthan, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Dheerran village of Siwani tehsil here, they said.
The deceased are Radha Devi (26) and her children Lokesh Yathvik (6) and Arju (5), whose bodies were found in the ditch early today.
According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon, but the villagers came to know about it on Friday morning, after which they informed the Lunkaransar Police Station.
“As soon as we got the information of the incident, we rushed a team led by Circle Officer (CO) Narendra Poonia to the incident site and started an investigation,” said an official.
Poonia said that police were probing possible angles to the case. “Anything is possible under the current circumstances. However, prima facie, after making enquiries and talking to the villagers, we found no evidence of any kind of mental distress or conflict in the family,” he said.
The CO said that all three bodies were taken out of the ditch and sent for postmortem, and the relatives of the deceased have been informed.
Meanwhile, this incident cast a pall of gloom among the villagers, who are mourning the death in shock and disbelief.
