Woman, Her two Daughters Charred to Death In Uttar Pradesh Hut Fire

Barabanki: A woman and her two daughters were charred to death when a fire broke in the stove she was cooking food and caused a cylinder explosion at their hut in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Tuesday evening.

The woman was cooking food when the fire engulfed their hut. The woman's husband was also severely burnt while trying to save the children and son from the fire. Locals of Jabarpurwa village of Masauli police station area are in mourning due to this tragic incident.

According to locals, the incident ocurred at about 5:30 pm, when Pinky, the wife of Rajmal Vishwakarma, a resident of Jabarpurwa village, was cooking food on the stove. During this time, the thatched roof caught fire due to a spark from the stove. Before Pinky could get out, a small gas cylinder kept nearby exploded after getting caught in the fire.

This ignited the fire and the hut became a ball of fire. The entire family got trapped in the fire. Pinky made every possible attempt to save their children, but 8-month-old daughter Deepali and 4-year-old daughter Shivani were badly burnt. Pinky also got severely burnt while trying to save the children. Rajmal despite the best possible efforts to rescue his wife and kids with the help of neighbours, could not save them.

Three were burnt alive. Soon the fire brigade department rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. After getting information about the fire, the police and administration reached there and took stock of the situation.

Additional SP Vikas Chandra Tripathi said that the woman and her two daughters died due to severe burns. The woman's husband and her son are seriously injured. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he added.