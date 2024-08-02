Woman, Her Three Granddaughters Die In Uttar Pradesh House Collapse (ETV Bharat)

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): Amid incessant rains in Uttar Pradesh, an elderly woman and her three granddaughters died after the roof of their house suddenly collapsed in Etah district on Thursday night, police said. Two other family members were injured in the mishap.

Jaithra's Kotwali in-charge Rajkumar Singh said said that late on Thursday night, the roof of the concrete house of Ram Gopal, son of Kader Singh, collapsed at Nagla Kookpura under Jaithra police station limits. In the incident, Ram Gopal's mother Hoshiyar Devi, his four daughters and son were buried under the debris. Soon, a rescue operation was launched by the locals and the police which also rushed to the spot. Gopal's mother Hoshiyar Devi and younger daughter Anshika died on the spot after being buried under the debris of the roof, the police official said. His other daughters Julie (18) and Sapna (19), who were shifted to the hospital in an injured state, also died during treatment, he said. Ram Gopal's son and a daughter are said to be injured in the incident. An official said that the injured were shifted to the local hospital from where they were referred to a tertiary care hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident caused grief and mourning in the entire village. On receiving information about the incident, Etah's DM Prem Ranjan Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh and other top officials reached the medical college to inquire about the health of the injured and offer condolences with the family.