ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Three Granddaughters Die In Uttar Pradesh House Collapse

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

Locals said that the house collapsed late last night at Nagla Kookpura under Jaithra police station limits burying the elderly woman four granddaughters and grandson under the debris. The locals along with the police retrieved the family members, but the woman and younger granddaughter died on the spot while the other two succumbed at the hospital.

House roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Etah
House roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Etah (ETV Bharat)
Woman, Her Three Granddaughters Die In Uttar Pradesh House Collapse (ETV Bharat)

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): Amid incessant rains in Uttar Pradesh, an elderly woman and her three granddaughters died after the roof of their house suddenly collapsed in Etah district on Thursday night, police said. Two other family members were injured in the mishap.

Jaithra's Kotwali in-charge Rajkumar Singh said said that late on Thursday night, the roof of the concrete house of Ram Gopal, son of Kader Singh, collapsed at Nagla Kookpura under Jaithra police station limits. In the incident, Ram Gopal's mother Hoshiyar Devi, his four daughters and son were buried under the debris. Soon, a rescue operation was launched by the locals and the police which also rushed to the spot. Gopal's mother Hoshiyar Devi and younger daughter Anshika died on the spot after being buried under the debris of the roof, the police official said. His other daughters Julie (18) and Sapna (19), who were shifted to the hospital in an injured state, also died during treatment, he said. Ram Gopal's son and a daughter are said to be injured in the incident. An official said that the injured were shifted to the local hospital from where they were referred to a tertiary care hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident caused grief and mourning in the entire village. On receiving information about the incident, Etah's DM Prem Ranjan Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh and other top officials reached the medical college to inquire about the health of the injured and offer condolences with the family.

  1. Read more: Four Of Family Die In House Collapse In Andhra Pradesh
  2. 14 Killed in Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand; Kedarnath Yatra Halted

Woman, Her Three Granddaughters Die In Uttar Pradesh House Collapse (ETV Bharat)

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): Amid incessant rains in Uttar Pradesh, an elderly woman and her three granddaughters died after the roof of their house suddenly collapsed in Etah district on Thursday night, police said. Two other family members were injured in the mishap.

Jaithra's Kotwali in-charge Rajkumar Singh said said that late on Thursday night, the roof of the concrete house of Ram Gopal, son of Kader Singh, collapsed at Nagla Kookpura under Jaithra police station limits. In the incident, Ram Gopal's mother Hoshiyar Devi, his four daughters and son were buried under the debris. Soon, a rescue operation was launched by the locals and the police which also rushed to the spot. Gopal's mother Hoshiyar Devi and younger daughter Anshika died on the spot after being buried under the debris of the roof, the police official said. His other daughters Julie (18) and Sapna (19), who were shifted to the hospital in an injured state, also died during treatment, he said. Ram Gopal's son and a daughter are said to be injured in the incident. An official said that the injured were shifted to the local hospital from where they were referred to a tertiary care hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident caused grief and mourning in the entire village. On receiving information about the incident, Etah's DM Prem Ranjan Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh and other top officials reached the medical college to inquire about the health of the injured and offer condolences with the family.

  1. Read more: Four Of Family Die In House Collapse In Andhra Pradesh
  2. 14 Killed in Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand; Kedarnath Yatra Halted
Last Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAIN RELATED ACCIDENTSHEAVY RAIN IN ETAHUP NEWSUP HOUSE COLLAPSEFAMILY MEMBERS HOUSE COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.