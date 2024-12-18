ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her One-year-old Daughter Die After Car Plunges Into River In Assam

The family was returning home after a medical check-up when their car plunged into the Barak river in Raipur area.

Rescuers retrieve car from Barak river in Cachar, Assam
Rescuers retrieve car from Barak river in Cachar, Assam (ETV Bharat)
Silchar: In a tragic incident, a woman and her one-year-old girl died after the car they were traveling in plunged into Barak river in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday.

Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta said the accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in Raipur area of Barkhala in Cachar district on Tuesday night. According to the SP, one Rais Uddin, his wife Helina Begum Barbhuyan and daughter Jannat Arah Begum were returning home after a medical checkup in Silchar, when Rais suddenly lost control over the vehicle, which plunged into the Barak river. Rais somehow managed to break the glass of the car window and came out from the car. But his wife and daughter got trapped inside and drowned into the river.

After receiving the information about the accident, a team of police along with SDRF and NDRF reached the spot and launched a rescue operation in the Barak river with the help of locals to retrieve the woman and her daughter. But the mother-daughter could not be traced in the rescue operation, which lasted till late night. In the meantime, Rais was shifted to Silchar medical college hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday morning the rescue team resumed the operation and lifted the car out of the river along with the bodies of Rais Uddin's wife and their one-year-old daughter.

