Woman, Her Newborn Among Three Killed As Ambulance Hits Tree In MP's Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram: A woman and her newborn were among three dead after the ambulance ferrying them to their native village collided with a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Monday, a police official said.

Anjali Rajput (21) had given birth to a boy on June 26 at a private hospital here and she and the newborn along with two other women relatives were returning to their native Sarra Kishore village in an ambulance post delivery when the accident took place, Piparia police station in charge Girish Tripathi said.

"The driver lost control of the ambulance and it hit a mango tree. Anjali, her son and another woman died. The ambulance driver and one more woman has been injured," Tripathi said.

After receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the spot. The injured were taken out of the ambulance with great difficulty and immediately rushed to the hospital. The doctors confirmed the death of two woman and a newborn. The driver is seriously injured, said police.

The staff of the hospital where Anjali had given birth said her family was happy with the birth of a boy and was talking about going to their village to celebrate on the second day of the delivery.