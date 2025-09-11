ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Lover Held For killing Husband In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A woman and her lover were on Thursday arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said.

According to police, Karan, a resident of Partapur village, filed a complaint on September 10, alleging that his brother Om Pal (37), was strangled to death by his wife and her lover.

A case was registered based on the complaint. Following the investigation, police on Thursday arrested Om Pal's wife Preeti, and her lover Abhay.