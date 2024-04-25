Woman, Her Daughter Found Dead Inside Bathroom in Rajasthan; Husband Absconding

Khairthal: In a sensational incident reported from Rajasthan, a mother-daughter duo from Bihar were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tapukada, Bhiwadi area of Khairthal district of the state on Wednesday evening. Divulging further details into the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Singh said that two bodies were found in the bathroom of the flat on the tenth floor of Trehan Society of Tapukada.

The deceased were identified as Akanksha alias Ritu (25), and daughter Navya Pandey (4). The woman's husband Nishant Pandey has been absconding from the spot since the incident. The victims are residents of Siwan district of Bihar and Akanksha was a teacher in a private school.

Society members said that they did not see the family members coming out of the flat for the last week due to which they became suspicious. The family members of the victims back home in Bihar said they tried to talk to them on the phone, but their phone was continuously switched off.

Sensing foul, the deceased woman's elder sister reached the flat and found it locked. When she inquired with the people nearby, she was told that no one had seen the mother and daughter for many days. On this, the elder sister of the deceased informed the police.

The station in-charge reached the spot with the police team, broke the gate of the flat and went inside. There the bodies of both were found lying in the bathroom, police said. The husband was absconding from the spot. The sister of the deceased said that her sister's husband Nishant Pandey works in a company in Gurugram. Police have registered the case and started an investigation into the incident. Police are searching for the absconding husband of the deceased. Only after his arrival will the whole matter be revealed whether it is suicide or murder.

