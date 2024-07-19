'Woman Head Tonsured in Bengal:' In a Fresh Video, Suvendu Adhikari Alleges 'Violence' In Howrah Kangaroo Court

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over fresh incidents of violence against women in the state, saying that the state's law and order situation is so 'airtight' that Kangaroo Courts are getting established across the state, serving instant justice is being, especially in case of women.

He said this, citing a fresh case of violence against a woman in the Howrah district Domjur area, where a woman's hair was cut off, with scissors, as a punishment.

Speaking about the incident, Suvendu alleged that the accused involved in the incident are closely associated with the TMC Party. "Latest Episode of "Medieval Barbarism against Women in Bengal. SHAME SHAME SHAME. This time it's Domjur; Howrah. FYI, Domjur is not a remote place. It comes under the jurisdiction of Howrah City Police. From Cooch Behar to Chopra to Ariadaha to Domjur, the agony continues. Yesterday, a woman's hair was mercilessly cut off, with random application of scissor, as a punishment," Adhikari said in a post on X.

"The cold-blooded brutes - Isha Lashkar, Abul Hossain Lashkar, Sayem Lashkar, Makbul Ali, Israil Lashkar, Arbaz Lashkar & Mehebullah Midde, who executed this ghastly act, are closely associated with the TMC Party," he added in the post.

"It seems that the Law & Order Situation in West Bengal is so 'airtight' that Kangaroo Courts are getting established across the state and instant justice is being served, especially in case of women," he further added in the post.

The assault took place in Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur district, where a man was seen beating two people, including a woman. Earlier, a 'horrific' video emerged in which a man was seen assaulting a woman in Chopra in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur.

The assault took place in a public street in Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur district and a purported video of the incident shows a man beating up two people in the presence of onlookers. Police arrested the accused, who was identified as Tajmul Haque, alias JCB.