Woman's Half-Burnt Body Found In Tripura, Husband Blames MLA's Associates For Abetting Suicide

Agartala: The half-burnt body of a woman was found in Tripura's Gomati district on Saturday, following which her husband alleged that she died by suicide after being assaulted by associates of the local BJP MLA. Police said they have registered a case of abetment of suicide in the incident that happened in Mirza in the Kakaraban police station area.

The body of the woman was found early in the morning, SDPO of Uadaipur Debanjali Ray said.

"Initially, we registered a case of unnatural death. Later, a case of abetment of suicide was registered. We have started an investigation. More sections under the BNS will be added based on information received during the investigation," she said.

The woman's husband alleged that three persons, including Manna Majumder, who is the nephew of BJP's Kakraban-Salgarh MLA Jitendra Majumder, severely assaulted him and his wife on Friday night.

"Thereafter, we went to the police station to lodge a complaint, but they refused to accept it," he alleged.