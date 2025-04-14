Woman, Grandson Found Murdered In Erode District; Police Launch Investigation

Sathyamangalam: A shocking double murder came to light near the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district, Tamil Nadu. Mathevappa, a farmer from Thottakasanur village near Thalavadi, Tamil Nadu, lives with his wife Thottamma, their son Raghavan (11) and daughter Amrutha (9). Thottamma's mother, Sikamma, lived on the next street in the same village.

During the school holidays, Raghavan often visited his grandmother. On April 12, Sikamma came to her daughter's home and took Raghavan with her. However, when Raghavan did not return, Mathevappa grew concerned and went to check at Sikamma’s house. There, he discovered both Sikamma and Raghavan had been brutally murdered.

Stunned by the incident, she immediately informed the Talavadi police. Acting on a complaint filed by Thottamma, police registered a case and rushed to the spot for investigation. As there were no signs of robbery, police suspect the motive may be linked to previous enmity.

Fingerprint experts were brought in to collect evidence from the crime scene. A sniffer dog was also deployed from Erode, but it failed to trace the suspect, returning to the scene without a lead. Police officials believe the killer might have taken advantage of light rainfall around midnight to commit the crime.

District-level police officials, including DIG Sasimohan and Superintendent of Police Sujatha, are camping at the scene. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to find clues about the suspect's movements.

During the investigation, locals voiced their concerns to SP Sujatha, complaining about the illegal sale of alcohol in the Thalavadi area. The police assured further inquiry into the issue, along with the murder case.