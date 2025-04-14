ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Grandson Found Murdered In Erode District; Police Launch Investigation

A double murder near Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve shocked the Erode district, as a farmer's son and mother-in-law were found dead in Thottakasanur village.

s
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 12:05 AM IST

1 Min Read

Sathyamangalam: A shocking double murder came to light near the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district, Tamil Nadu. Mathevappa, a farmer from Thottakasanur village near Thalavadi, Tamil Nadu, lives with his wife Thottamma, their son Raghavan (11) and daughter Amrutha (9). Thottamma's mother, Sikamma, lived on the next street in the same village.

During the school holidays, Raghavan often visited his grandmother. On April 12, Sikamma came to her daughter's home and took Raghavan with her. However, when Raghavan did not return, Mathevappa grew concerned and went to check at Sikamma’s house. There, he discovered both Sikamma and Raghavan had been brutally murdered.

Stunned by the incident, she immediately informed the Talavadi police. Acting on a complaint filed by Thottamma, police registered a case and rushed to the spot for investigation. As there were no signs of robbery, police suspect the motive may be linked to previous enmity.

Fingerprint experts were brought in to collect evidence from the crime scene. A sniffer dog was also deployed from Erode, but it failed to trace the suspect, returning to the scene without a lead. Police officials believe the killer might have taken advantage of light rainfall around midnight to commit the crime.

District-level police officials, including DIG Sasimohan and Superintendent of Police Sujatha, are camping at the scene. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to find clues about the suspect's movements.

During the investigation, locals voiced their concerns to SP Sujatha, complaining about the illegal sale of alcohol in the Thalavadi area. The police assured further inquiry into the issue, along with the murder case.

Sathyamangalam: A shocking double murder came to light near the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district, Tamil Nadu. Mathevappa, a farmer from Thottakasanur village near Thalavadi, Tamil Nadu, lives with his wife Thottamma, their son Raghavan (11) and daughter Amrutha (9). Thottamma's mother, Sikamma, lived on the next street in the same village.

During the school holidays, Raghavan often visited his grandmother. On April 12, Sikamma came to her daughter's home and took Raghavan with her. However, when Raghavan did not return, Mathevappa grew concerned and went to check at Sikamma’s house. There, he discovered both Sikamma and Raghavan had been brutally murdered.

Stunned by the incident, she immediately informed the Talavadi police. Acting on a complaint filed by Thottamma, police registered a case and rushed to the spot for investigation. As there were no signs of robbery, police suspect the motive may be linked to previous enmity.

Fingerprint experts were brought in to collect evidence from the crime scene. A sniffer dog was also deployed from Erode, but it failed to trace the suspect, returning to the scene without a lead. Police officials believe the killer might have taken advantage of light rainfall around midnight to commit the crime.

District-level police officials, including DIG Sasimohan and Superintendent of Police Sujatha, are camping at the scene. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to find clues about the suspect's movements.

During the investigation, locals voiced their concerns to SP Sujatha, complaining about the illegal sale of alcohol in the Thalavadi area. The police assured further inquiry into the issue, along with the murder case.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GRANDMOTHER AND GRANDSONMURDEREDTWO FOUND DEAD IN ERODE DISTPOLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATION

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.