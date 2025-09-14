In A Rare Third Delivery, Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Maharashtra's Satara
All four babies and the mother are said to be healthy. The quadruplets are underweight and kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for observation.
Satara: A woman from Maharashtra's Satara district has given birth to quadruplets at Satara District Government Hospital on Saturday. This is her third delivery. In her first delivery, she had twins (a boy and a girl) and in the second delivery, a girl.
This time, three of the babies are girls and the other is boy. They all have a weight between 1200 and 1600 grams. Due to low birth weight, the babies have been kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
A team of doctors, Dr Sadashiv Desai, Dr Tushar Masram, anesthesiologist Dr Neelam Kadam and Dr Dipali Rathod of the maternity department performed a complicated caesarean delivery on the woman.
The woman hails from Saswad in Pune district but currently lives in Koregaon taluka of Satara for work. She was admitted to the Satara District Government Hospital on Friday evening. On examination, doctors from the gynaecology department found that she would be having quadruplets.
Due to the seriousness of her condition, doctors performed the C-section immediately. After delivery, the babies were taken to the NICU while the woman was kept under special medical assistance.
"Both the mother and the newborns are doing well. The babies are underweight and kept at NICU for observation. This is the first time that such a rare delivery has happened in the district hospital. The woman already has twins and a boy and now she has given birth to quadruplets, three girls and a boy. Her condition was serious and the surgery was complicated," Dr Yuvraj Karpe, surgeon of the obstetrics department said.
According to Dr Sadashiv Desai of the obstetrics department, there have been a few instances of quadruplets but the Satara District Government Hospital is witnessing it for the first time.
