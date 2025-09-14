ETV Bharat / state

In A Rare Third Delivery, Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Maharashtra's Satara

Satara: A woman from Maharashtra's Satara district has given birth to quadruplets at Satara District Government Hospital on Saturday. This is her third delivery. In her first delivery, she had twins (a boy and a girl) and in the second delivery, a girl.

This time, three of the babies are girls and the other is boy. They all have a weight between 1200 and 1600 grams. Due to low birth weight, the babies have been kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

A team of doctors, Dr Sadashiv Desai, Dr Tushar Masram, anesthesiologist Dr Neelam Kadam and Dr Dipali Rathod of the maternity department performed a complicated caesarean delivery on the woman.

The woman hails from Saswad in Pune district but currently lives in Koregaon taluka of Satara for work. She was admitted to the Satara District Government Hospital on Friday evening. On examination, doctors from the gynaecology department found that she would be having quadruplets.