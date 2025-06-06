ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gives Birth To Boy After Govt Hospital Declares Her Foetus Dead, Inquiry Ordered

A woman gives birth to a healthy baby boy in a private medical facility, after being told at a government hospital that her baby died.

Woman Gives Birth To Boy After Govt Hospital Declares Her Foetus Dead, Inquiry Ordered
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 6, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hazaribagh: The Hazaribagh district administration has ordered an inquiry, after a woman in labour was allegedly denied admission to a government hospital, where nurses declared that her baby had died in the womb, but she later gave birth to a boy at a private medical facility.

Manisha Devi's husband claimed that she travelled around 120 km with him from Chalkusha Block to reach the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh on Wednesday, only to be told by the nurses that her haemoglobin level was low and the foetus already dead. Not losing hope, her husband Vinod Sao rushed Manisha to a private hospital in the district, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

“I thank doctors at the St Columba’s Mission Hospital for the safe delivery of my child,” Sao said.

Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh, Shashi Prakash Singh, on Friday directed the superintendent of Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital to initiate an inquiry to probe into the incident. “Government hospitals are meant to provide the best treatment at low cost to patients, which was reportedly denied here. I have directed the hospital authorities to set up an inquiry committee in this regard,” Singh said.

Dr Pravin Kumar, the owner of Sreenivas Mangalam Trust that operates the private hospital, said Manisha gave birth to the child after undergoing a series of tests at the medical facility, the reports of which were satisfactory. “Both the mother and the baby boy are safe,” Kumar said.

Hazaribagh: The Hazaribagh district administration has ordered an inquiry, after a woman in labour was allegedly denied admission to a government hospital, where nurses declared that her baby had died in the womb, but she later gave birth to a boy at a private medical facility.

Manisha Devi's husband claimed that she travelled around 120 km with him from Chalkusha Block to reach the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh on Wednesday, only to be told by the nurses that her haemoglobin level was low and the foetus already dead. Not losing hope, her husband Vinod Sao rushed Manisha to a private hospital in the district, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

“I thank doctors at the St Columba’s Mission Hospital for the safe delivery of my child,” Sao said.

Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh, Shashi Prakash Singh, on Friday directed the superintendent of Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital to initiate an inquiry to probe into the incident. “Government hospitals are meant to provide the best treatment at low cost to patients, which was reportedly denied here. I have directed the hospital authorities to set up an inquiry committee in this regard,” Singh said.

Dr Pravin Kumar, the owner of Sreenivas Mangalam Trust that operates the private hospital, said Manisha gave birth to the child after undergoing a series of tests at the medical facility, the reports of which were satisfactory. “Both the mother and the baby boy are safe,” Kumar said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HAZARIBAGHSHEIKH BHIKHARI MEDICAL COLLEGEWOMAN GIVES BIRTHJHARKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.