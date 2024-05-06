Woman Gets Same Number of Jail Days as Man Whom Court Falsely Implicated for 'Rape' of Her Daughter

Bareilly: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly sentenced a woman for the same duration in jail as the youth whom she accused of raping her daughter after giving intoxicant before outraging her daughter's modesty. The woman will now spend in the jail for four years, six months and 13 days as wanted by the court as a punishment for the false charge.

Earlier, the woman had lodged a complaint against the young man for 'raping' her daughter after giving her intoxicants. Later, when the victim retracted her statement, the man was acquitted.

He also lodged a complaint against the woman for misleading the court. Additional Sessions Judge Gyanendra Tripathi gave a verdict which stipulated the woman to spend the same number of days as the innocent man had spent in jail. Besides, a fine of Rs 5,88,822 has also been imposed on her who was required to face additional punishment of six months in case she failed to pay the fine.

Giving an account of the incident, government advocate Sunil Pandey said on December 2, 2019, a woman resident of Baradari area had filed a case at Baradari police station. She alleged that Ajay alias Raghav lured his 15-year-old daughter and took her to Delhi where she was given intoxicants and raped.

After this, Ajay was jailed for a total of 1653 days. According to Pandey, in her statement, the girl had accused the young man of rape. She retracted her statement during the hearing in the court. Reversing the statement given on February 8, she told the court that Ajay alias Raghav had not done anything wrong to her. He did not even take her to Delhi.

The advocate told that the then judge had sent the girl to jail on false testimony when she became an adult this year. After this, Ajay alias Raghav was also acquitted. On April 8, a complaint was lodged at the CJM court through the then court's presentation under 340 CrPC against the woman, who had given a false statement at the court.

On Saturday, additional sessions judge Gyanendra Tripathi during the verdict said due to the woman's false statements, an innocent man had to spend 1653 days in the jail. Noting that he could also have been imprisoned for life due to such false statements, the court said an exemplary punishment should be given so that people cannot misuse the law.