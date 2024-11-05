ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: 25-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Mysuru, Police Arrest 2 Accused

The incident took place on Sunday at a pub in Mysuru after the young woman met the accused there while in an inebriated state.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Mysuru: Karnataka Police have arrested two people for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old woman on Monday. The crime had taken place on Sunday and the victim registered a case at the Vijayanagar police station here in Karnataka.

Police said that the survivor had met the accused at a pub. After convincing her, they took her to a lodge and gang-raped her, police added.

Police investigated the CCTV footage which showed the survivor casually drinking with one of the accused at the pub on Saturday night. Both parties had consumed more than seven bottles of beer together and were in a completely inebriated state.

Investigation is underway to find out what happened at the crime location on Saturday night. "The victim has not suffered any injuries and she is safe and normal. We are verifying the facts of the complaint given by the victim," a police officer said.

On August 24, 2021, a brutal gang-rape case at the foothills of Chamundi Hill near Lalitadripura locality had shaken the country. A gang of seven men had assaulted a girl and demanded Rs 3 lakh ransom. When they did not get the money, the accused gang-raped the college girl.

"The youth and the girl who were in an almost unconscious state were picked up and hospitalised by the father of the boy who came to the spot in a car worrying about their safety after the call," police had said back then. The latest incident has brought back the horrific memories and spread panic in the region.

