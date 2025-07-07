ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gangraped In Empty Train Coach In Haryana's Panipat

The woman stated that three men assaulted her in an empty bogie of a stationary train, later the accused threw her on the tracks.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Panipat: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in an empty coach of a stationary train here, police said on Monday. According to police, they received a missing report about her on June 26. Her husband told them that she had been missing since June 24 after a quarrel. He said that this had happened before, but she would return on her own.

Meanwhile, the woman told the police that she was sitting at a nearby railway station when a person, claiming to have been sent by her husband, approached her. "She said he took her with him and boarded an empty bogie of a stationary train where he raped her. Later, two other men joined him and raped her," Shri Niwas, SHO of Quilla police station said.

The woman, who appeared to be traumatised, also stated that later on she was taken to Sonipat where the accused threw her on the tracks and she lost her leg when a train went over her. She was later admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, Niwas said. "We registered a Zero FIR for gangrape and forwarded it to the Panipat Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action," Niwas said over the phone.

Inspector Rajesh, SHO of the Government Railway Police here, said that they have received a zero FIR on Sunday evening and further investigation is underway. Zero-FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of the place of incident/jurisdiction, and it can be later transferred to the appropriate police station.

