Woman Gangraped By Brother-In-Law, His Companions in Uttar Pradesh's Sarayammarej

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Three people allegedly gang-raped a woman in the Sarayammarej police station area on Monday, August 19 around 1 o’clock in the night, police said. One person has been taken into custody in this matter, police officials confirmed.

Police said that the married woman was sleeping in her room on Sunday night when her brother-in-law and his two companions entered the room in a drunken state. They then tied her hands and feet and took her to an under-construction building near the farm where they gang-raped her.

It has been alleged that the miscreants also beat the married woman when she protested. She suffered injuries on her head and other parts of the body. The accused also tried to damage her private parts with an iron rod, critically damaging her health. After the incident, the accused fled the spot.

On Monday morning, when people saw her, they raised an alarm and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and took the survivor to the Community Health Center (CWC)'s Pratappur Hospital in an ambulance. After being referred from there, she was brought to SRN Hospital from where she was further sent to Dufferin Hospital.

Police said these days the woman was living in her maternal house in Saraiammarej and her marriage took place in Uttaraon. During preliminary interrogation, she has accused his brother-in-law and two other unknown people of raping her. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ganganagar, Abhishek Bharti said that the accused brother-in-law has been taken into custody.

"Based on the allegations, a case has been registered under other sections including gangrape and an investigation is being done. Further action will be taken based on medical report," he added. Two of the accomplices of the primary accused are being traced and will be arrested soon.