Woman Gang-Raped In Car, Dumped On Roadside In Pune's Lonavala, One arrested

Lonavala: A shocking incident has come to light in which a 23-year-old local woman from Lonavala, Pune, was raped in a car. Three men aged between 25 and 35 forced the victim into a car while she was walking through the Tungarli area of Lonavala and raped her at different places by stopping the car.

After this, the accused dumped her on the roadside and fled. Meanwhile, after receiving information about the incident, the Lonavala city police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim against three unknown youths.

It is also being reported that one of the accused, who raped the woman, was arrested within 12 hours. When the police checked the CCTV footage and investigated, Sunil Gaikwad (35) from Tungarli was arrested. The other two accused are absconding, and the police are currently searching for them. However, this outrageous incident has created a stir in the area.

According to the Lonavala city police, the victim was forced to sit in a car while passing near the Narayani Dham temple in the Tungarli area. After that, the complainant said that three people tied her hands and gang-raped her. Later, the girl was thrown on the roadside in Nangargaon.

After the incident came to light on Saturday morning, the victim was medically examined, and a case was registered in the afternoon. Addressing the media, Police Inspector Rajesh Ramghare said, "Within 12 hours of receiving information about the incident, one of the accused in connection with the case was identified and has been taken into custody by the Lonavala city police. The investigation into the incident is underway. No further information can be given in this regard, and the search for the other accused is underway."

