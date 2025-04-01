Woman Gang Raped By Robbers In Front Of Her Husband In Bihar's Islampur

Nalanda: A woman was allegedly gang raped by two miscreants at gunpoint in front of her husband near a village under Islampur police station area of Bihar.

The incident reportedly took place Sunday evening when the couple, on a bike, was returning home from a relative's place. Two miscreants intercepted the couple with an intention to rob them, and then allegedly overpowered the woman's husband before sexually assaulting her.

Hearing the couple's screams, nearby villagers chased and managed to catch hold of one of the miscreants and beat him up badly. The other miscreant escaped with the bike.

Receiving information, local police rushed to the spot and took the accused to the police station. Hilsa DSP-II Gopal Krishna and police station in-charge Anil Kumar Pandey have launched an investigation into the matter. A few villagers were also interrogated in this regard.

As per the complaint lodged with police, jewellery along with Rs 50,000 in cash has been looted from the couple. The survivor's husband alleged that while he was returning home with his wife, the armed miscreants looted ornaments and gang raped her. When he raised his voice, he was also overpowered and beaten up, he alleged.

"We were returning home. Suddenly, two miscreants blocked our way at gunpoint. They snatched away Rs 50,000 and a gold locket of Hanuman ji from us. After this, they held me hostage at gunpoint and gang raped my wife," alleged the husband.

Meanwhile, following interrogation of one of the accused, when police reached Jahanpur village to arrest the second accused, the villagers attacked the police. While three policemen have sustained injuries, three persons have been arrested in this connection.

SHO Anil Kumar Pandey said, "The miscreant who was nabbed is a resident of Shobha Bigha. The second accused is currently absconding. He has been identified and will be arrested soon."

"One miscreant has been arrested in connection with robbery and gang rape incident. We have launched a manhunt to nab the other accused. On the other hand, three persons have been arrested for attack on police," informed Anil Kumar Pandey, Hilsa Police Station Incharge.