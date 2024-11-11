ETV Bharat / state

Woman’s Body Found In Hisar Canal, Family Alleges Gang-Rape And Murder

Haryana Police recovered the body of a woman from a canal. A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Woman’s Body Found In Hisar Canal, Family Alleges Gang-Rape And Murder
Family members of the deceased staged a dharna outside the hospital (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Hisar: The body of a 20-year-old woman was found in a canal in Haryana's Hisar, police said on Monday. According to sources, the woman had been missing for two days and was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

Police have registered a case against three individuals, including a woman, in connection with the incident. The body has been sent to the general hospital for a postmortem, and an investigation is currently underway, they said.

In a complaint, the family of the deceased said that their daughter had left for work on November 8. They alleged that a man, who had tried to befriend her, became enraged when she refused. According to the complaint, the man and his associates 'gang-raped' her on November 9, killed her and then threw the body in the canal. The family further alleged that the accused also snatched the woman’s bag and phone.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Kumar said, “Some cut marks were found on the body of the deceased due to which the family expressed doubt and registered a case of rape and murder. The samples have been sealed, and the investigation will reveal whether the victim died from drowning or was killed.”

The family has accused the Hisar Police of not acting promptly. They staged a dharna outside the hospital and demanded a departmental inquiry against the police personnel involved who had been negligent in the matter.

Meanwhile, DSP Sunil Kumar and Station House Officer Dalbir Poonia met the victim's family here when they were informed about the entire incident by the family.

