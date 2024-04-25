Woman from Telangana's Mahabubabad District Constructs a Temple in Memory of Her Husband

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

A rural hamlet in Telangana hogged the limelight for the right reasons for a woman's unwavering commitment to realise her dream of constructing a temple for her late husband.

The woman hails from a hamlet in Telangana's Mahabubabad district and she is in the news for the right reasons as she constructed a temple for her late husband. She had spent Rs 20 lakhs for the construction of the temple in her husband's memory and installed his statue.

Mahabubabad: A rural hamlet in Telangana hogged the limelight for the right reasons for a woman's unwavering commitment to realise her dream of constructing a temple for her late husband. Though she was single she never backtracked, but went ahead to fulfil her dream of seeing her husband every day by installing her husband's statue.

The incident took place in a hamlet in Mahabubabad. The Coronavirus pandemic filled the woman's life with sadness as it took her husband away from her. She became single after her husband died of Covid three years ago. Under severe anguish, she took a firm decision to install a statue of her husband and build a temple so that she could see him every day.

Her dream came true on Wednesday. Kalyani from the Parvatgiri suburb of Somlatanda in Mahabubabad mandal in Telangana constructed a a temple for her husband on her land. She got married to Banothu Haribabu 27 years ago. They have no children. Haribabu died during Covid pandemic. She thought that his image and name should remain forever. Hence, a temple was built in Tanda with Rs 20 lakhs. The statue was carved in Rajasthan and unveiled on Wednesday. Special pujas were performed with relatives and locals after unveiling the statue.

It's a rare gesture from a wife when couples quarrel over trivial issues. The move by the woman was applauded by the villagers when people forget their dear and near ones soon after their deaths the woman's grit and determination to build a temple for hubby was winning her praises.

Read more: Farmer Worships Wife's Idol In Ever Loving Memory Of 45 Years Of Conjugal Bliss

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.