Woman from Telangana's Mahabubabad District Constructs a Temple in Memory of Her Husband

Mahabubabad: A rural hamlet in Telangana hogged the limelight for the right reasons for a woman's unwavering commitment to realise her dream of constructing a temple for her late husband. Though she was single she never backtracked, but went ahead to fulfil her dream of seeing her husband every day by installing her husband's statue.

The incident took place in a hamlet in Mahabubabad. The Coronavirus pandemic filled the woman's life with sadness as it took her husband away from her. She became single after her husband died of Covid three years ago. Under severe anguish, she took a firm decision to install a statue of her husband and build a temple so that she could see him every day.

Her dream came true on Wednesday. Kalyani from the Parvatgiri suburb of Somlatanda in Mahabubabad mandal in Telangana constructed a a temple for her husband on her land. She got married to Banothu Haribabu 27 years ago. They have no children. Haribabu died during Covid pandemic. She thought that his image and name should remain forever. Hence, a temple was built in Tanda with Rs 20 lakhs. The statue was carved in Rajasthan and unveiled on Wednesday. Special pujas were performed with relatives and locals after unveiling the statue.

It's a rare gesture from a wife when couples quarrel over trivial issues. The move by the woman was applauded by the villagers when people forget their dear and near ones soon after their deaths the woman's grit and determination to build a temple for hubby was winning her praises.

